AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the highs of two straight wins on the road, Austin FC fans were brought back down to earth in heartbreaking fashion.

A red card for captain Alex Ring and two late goals saw Austin’s 1-0 lead turn into a narrow 2-1 defeat away at Sporting KC.

Join KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, where the guys talk about what went wrong in Kansas City.

It started off so well for Austin, with Jon Gallagher making his first start in attack, converting Jared Stroud’s cross within the match’s first seven minutes.

Kansas City were showing signs of coming back into the game well before Ring was sent off midway through the second half – and headers from Ilie Sanchez and Gadi Kinda sealed the win for the men in blue.

Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring during an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Austin FC fans might feel like panicking after their team’s second half collapse – but the guys on Final Whistle ATX explain why they should take a deep breath and relax.

They dive deep into the game, with a discussion on the substitutions made by head coach Josh Wolff after the red card. They also talk about whether Austin is simply too inexperienced to hold onto narrow leads in tight matches, and the need to control the aggression within the team after Ring was sent off.

The guys also talk about why people who aren’t soccer fans should get excited about Austin FC, as interest continues to grow around the first professional sports team in the Texas capital.

They end the episode by previewing the next match against Los Angeles Galaxy. Austin will have to play without their captain Ring, who is suspended, and contend with the top scorer in the MLS, former Manchester United striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez — which brings up some mixed emotions for Nick.

