AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin airport is encouraging flyers to plan accordingly and arrive early for their flights now through Monday, as terminals could be busier than usual.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says this is due to increased flight schedules and recently-launched routes causing increased passenger numbers on its busiest days (Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays). This is happening even without major weekend events like F1 and Austin City Limits Music Festival.