Final Whistle ATX: Sebastian Driussi hype builds as Austin FC signs exciting attacker

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For some time now, Austin FC’s attack has been in dire need of reinforcements – and those reinforcements arrived this week.

On Thursday, the club announced the signing of 25-year-old attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi as its third and final designated player in a bid to bring more goals to Q2 Stadium.

The episode was filmed moments after Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt tweeted a video of verde smoke – a sign of an imminent arrival – and the guys can’t hide their excitement at the much-needed new addition to the strikeforce.

Driussi, an Argentine forward, spent the last four seasons with Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg where he played in the Champions League against some of Europe’s elite.

Austin FC introduces Sebastian Driussi as its next designated player on July 29, 2021. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

The Final Whistle ATX guys talk about how they see Driussi fitting into the team, and how he could help out his new teammates.

But it’s not all Driussi talk – the guys also do a little ‘stock up, stock down’ with the current ATXFC squad, talking about the players they think differently about now compared to just a few weeks ago.

It comes after Austin’s devastating loss to a young Seattle Sounders side at Q2 Stadium.

Despite dominating possession, Austin couldn’t find the net – and it was Seattle that eventually scored the only goal of the game through star striker Raul Ruidiaz, who scored the best goal at Q2 Stadium so far with a spectacular half volley from 40 yards out.

But despite the defeat, the Final Whistle ATX guys are feeling optimistic after the signings of Driussi and Moussa Djitte, as they look ahead to Austin FC’s return to Q2 Stadium on Saturday, when they face the Colorado Rapids.

