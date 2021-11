AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC ended its 2021 campaign by falling 3-0 to the Portland Timbers, capping off an up-and-down inaugural season for MLS’ newest franchise.

Despite the loss, and a season filled with them, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Harley Tamplin and Nick Bannin are feeling optimistic for 2022. They explain why on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX.

