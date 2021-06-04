Final Whistle ATX: Reasons to be cheerful as Austin FC ends losing streak in Seattle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It looked like a daunting task – going on the road against the best team in the country, while nursing a three-match losing streak – but Austin FC rose to the occasion.

Austin’s 0-0 draw with the Seattle Sounders wasn’t always pretty, but the hard-earned point and just a second clean sheet of the season represent a big step forward.

Austin FC earns ‘deserved’ point against MLS-best Seattle Sounders

Join KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, where they analyze the Seattle game and talk about why the positive vibes are flowing, despite a shortage of goals.

It was Seattle that managed to put the ball in the net against Austin, but after a VAR check, the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

ATXFC had their own chances in a back-and-forth match, with Jared Stroud forcing a save from Seattle keeper Stefan Cleveland late on.

Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez plays against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Even though there were no goals in the game, the Final Whistle ATX still find plenty to talk about on a week where the Austin FC players have a well-deserved weekend of rest.

They discuss the tactical successes in Seattle, with Austin’s 4-3-3 formation working well, and star man Cecilio Dominguez’s playing centrally instead of on the wing in a new role.

Final Whistle ATX: How to fix Austin FC after 3 straight defeats

The guys talk about how VAR saved them, after it ruled out an Austin goal in Nashville the previous week, and give some reasons to be cheerful about Austin FC as the season moves forward.

But with the team reaching three games in a row without a goal, the guys can’t ignore the biggest problem facing the team.

After the week off, Austin FC has just one more away game – facing Sporting KC for the second time this season – before the opening match at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.