AUSTIN (KXAN) — Offensive struggles continued for Austin FC, as the club fell to Salt Lake followed by Vancouver for now three straight defeats.

Producer Matt Mitchell joins Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin on this week’s Final Whistle ATX, as the guys breakdown Austin FC’s recent losing skid and question some of head coach Josh Wolff’s decisions.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.