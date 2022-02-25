Final Whistle ATX: New season, new hope for Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With spring just around the corner, hope springs eternal for MLS fans as a new season kicks off this weekend.

On this episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Nick Bannin, Harley Tamplin and Wyatt Matson look back on an eventful offseason for Austin FC and discuss reasons for optimism heading into the club’s 2022 campaign.

Will the team’s new signings make an impact? How long of a leash does head coach Josh Wolff have in his second year? Is a playoff push realistic? Hear what the guys think this week.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.

