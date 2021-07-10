Final Whistle ATX: Injuries hurt Austin FC again in loss to LA FC at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s plan to turn Q2 Stadium into a fortress took a step back against LA FC, as the team’s injury list continues to grow.

Key starters Tomas Pochettino and Jon Gallagher were out of the lineup and a third, midfielder Dani Pereira, had to come off with an injury in the first half of the 2-0 defeat.

Join KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, where the guys break down the match and take stock of where Austin FC is after its first four games at its new home.

The guys spend some time trying to figure out whether the real Austin is the team that went down to LA, or the side that put four past the Portland Timbers just six days earlier.

With another lively crowd at Q2 Stadium roaring them on, ATXFC made a positive start against LA FC.

Los Angeles FC defender Marco Farfan (32) and Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

But just five minutes after the energetic Pereira had to be substituted, the visitors took the lead through Jose Cifuentes following a rare error from Austin’s talismanic goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Despite dominating possession, the home side struggled to break down the LA defense minus some of their best attacking talents in the second half.

With just a few minutes remaining, LA doubled their lead through Diego Rossi, ensuring the second match between these two teams had the same result as the first – 2-0 to LA.

The Final Whistle ATX talk about why they think the team struggled this week – were injuries to blame, and what else could the Verde have done differently?

Ahead of a break in MLS action, they also preview the upcoming friendly match against Mexican titans Tigres, a mouth-watering exhibition match where Tigres fans are expected to help the home fans bring the noise to Q2 Stadium.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.