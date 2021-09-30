Final Whistle ATX: How Los Verdes brought the passion (and noise) to Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin FC’s inaugural MLS season hasn’t always gone to plan on the field.

But off the pitch, the club’s future looks bright thanks to the passion and dedication of its fans, who have regularly sold out Q2 Stadium in year one.

On a special episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin are joined by Derek Ensign from Los Verdes.

The supporter group has brought the passion, and noise, to Q2 Stadium – something that’s especially evident when they are cheering on the team from Q2 Stadium’s rowdy supporters’ section.

It has become so entrenched with the club that when Diego Fagundez scored Austin’s first ever MLS goal, he formed “LV” with his hands and flashed the symbol to the celebrating crowd.

Derek gives the Final Whistle ATX guys the Los Verdes story, talking about how the group formed after attending late night council meetings in support of bringing a team to Austin, and how it has grown to be the enormous influence it is today.

He explains what it means to be a member of a supporter group, discussing the sense of community among Los Verdes, including raising money for local causes.

He also describes the process of creating the legendary tifos – including one recognizing Selena for Hispanic Heritage Month that was unveiled before Austin FC’s 2-0 win against the LA Galaxy.

Attackers Moussa Djitte and McKinze Gaines both scored their first ever Austin FC goals in the win.

Wyatt, Harley and Derek also give their takeaways from that match, including their thoughts on an impressive man of the match performance from Djitte and Gaines becoming the first Austinite to score for his hometown team.

