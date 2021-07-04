Final Whistle ATX: Goals galore at Q2 Stadium as Austin FC hits 4 past Portland Timbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC finally scored their first home goal on a momentous night at Q2 Stadium – but they didn’t stop there.

Jon Gallagher’s historic strike was the first of four on a magical night where the Verde rewarded their fans for their passionate support through some tough times.

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin talk about why the Austin’s 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers was so important.

Harley was at Q2 Stadium for the match and describes what it was like to take in the game from the heart of the supporters’ section.

The guys also discuss what impressed them about the performance, and whether they think the result could be a turning point in Austin FC’s season.

Austin FC fans celebrate a goal during the 4-1 win over Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium (Picture: KXAN)

The USWNT’s Christen Press already had the honor of scoring the first goal at Q2 Stadium, but Austin FC struggled to follow suit, drawing 0-0 in their first two matches at their new home.

But that all changed when Gallagher steered in Tomas Pochettino’s cross in the first half against Portland, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

Just five minutes later, Diego Fagundez doubled Austin’s lead, though Portland hit back through Jeremy Ebobisse seconds before the half time whistle.

ATXFC looked the better side in the second half and made their dominance count – captain Alex Ring headed home the third goal and defender Hector Jimenez sealed the victory with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

The Final Whistle ATX guys also talk about the two unheralded players that impressed them on Thursday night.

They wrap up this week’s episode by shining the spotlight on 21-year-old Senegalese striker Moussa Djitte, who has signed for Austin from French club Grenoble.

Austin FC will look to keep the good times rolling with another home match next week, against LA FC.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.