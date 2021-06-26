Final Whistle ATX: Electric atmosphere at Q2 Stadium but goals dry up for Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a historic night, Austin FC’s fans brought energy, enthusiasm and an enormous amount of noise for the club’s first ever home game at Q2 Stadium.

The big match takes center stage on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, with KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin talking about the 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Both Nick and Harley were at Q2 Stadium for the match and talk about their experiences in the stands on this week’s episode – with both saying the atmosphere was even better than their high expectations.

However, just four days later Austin FC lost 2-0 to Minnesota United in the club’s first midweek match of the season, leaving the Final Whistle ATX guys with questions about where the goals are going to come from.

First half goals from Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou helped Minnesota to a fairly easy win on a night where Austin’s injury problems turned into a crisis.

Austin FC home opener match at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Captain Alex Ring was a late scratch from the starting lineup, defender Matt Besler missed the game and dependable right back Nick Lima had to come off within 10 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for ATXFC, the MLS summer transfer window opens in less than two weeks – but the Final Whistle ATX guys are concerned about the team’s apparent desperation for new players, and how there will be pressure on new signings to hit the ground running.

They also discuss Austin FC’s goal drought, with the team scoring just a single goal in their last six matches, making them more reliant than ever on the heroics of goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

With Austin FC facing Columbus Crew at home on Sunday, the guys talk about how the Crew will want to score the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium – particularly since they have a burgeoning rivalry with Austin.

But it’s not all bad news on this week’s episode as the guys raise a glass to Wyatt, who got married last weekend.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.