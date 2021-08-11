Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC’s Texas two-step ends with big win and disappointing defeat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first ever rivalry week started with a glimmer of hope but ended in bitter disappointment – leaving fans with more questions than answers.

The team took advantage of an early Houston Dynamo red card to beat their Texas rivals 3-2 at Q2 Stadium, but then lost 2-0 on the road against FC Dallas, despite dominating much of the game.

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Nick Bannin, Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin give their big takeaways from an important week for Austin FC.

They talk about why the team looked so much better during the win against Houston – and why they were left confused by head coach Josh Wolff’s starting lineup against Dallas.

All three of Austin’s designated players – Cecilio Dominguez, Tomas Pochettino and new signing Sebastian Driussi – started on the bench in Frisco, and ATXFC had a distinct lack of firepower throughout most of the game. By the time the three players took the field in the second half, it was too late.

Sebastian Driussi made his Austin FC debut in the match against FC Dallas (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

The Final Whistle ATX guys analyze Driussi’s debut and discuss where things went wrong on the road.

They also discuss how they think the team might play in the future after finally getting a glimpse of their best attacking players on the pitch together at the same time.

Just a few days earlier, Pochettino and Dominguez both found the net in a promising win over Houston, even if a late mistake by goalkeeper Brad Stuver made the final score looked closer than it seemed.

At the halfway point of the season, Austin FC finds itself 12th in the Western Conference after 17 games. The team sits seven points outside the playoffs and go back on the road Saturday to face Real Salt Lake.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.