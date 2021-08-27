Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC puts 3 past Portland Timbers in dazzling display at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than halfway into Austin FC’s inaugural MLS season, fans still don’t know exactly how good their team is.

Just days after a loss to Vancouver and one of the low points of the season, Austin bounced back with a stunning 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers – producing arguably their best performance this year.

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Nick Bannin, Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin react to the big win – the second over Portland this season.

It was a reinvigorated attacking performance from ATXFC with all three goals coming in the first 30 minutes.

Cecilio Dominguez won and converted a penalty to put Austin ahead, Diego Fagundez headed home Nick Lima’s cross and Sebastian Driussi grabbed his first goal in verde and black.

Austin FC’s Cecilio Dominguez (10) celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Despite losing their clean sheet in the second half, Austin comfortably held on to secure a confidence-boosting win.

The Final Whistle ATX guys talk about Dominguez’s much improved performance after he was substituted early against Vancouver and discuss why Austin FC looked so much more threatening going forward against Portland.

They talk tactics, discussing which attacking players will miss out on the starting lineup when the team is at full strength, and they debate which of the team’s three designated players fans should be most excited about – Dominguez, Driussi or Tomas Pochettino?

The guys then give their “fair weather fan forecast”, where they talk about how quickly things can change in soccer and how one result can completely change the mood of a fanbase.

Lastly, the guys look forward to Sunday’s match against FC Dallas, where Austin FC will be looking for revenge after losing in Frisco earlier this month.

The Final Whistle ATX guys end the show by gazing into the crystal soccer ball and give their predictions for the game.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.