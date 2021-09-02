Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC defense crumbles in 5-3 loss to rivals FC Dallas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s defense has outplayed its attack throughout the club’s first MLS season – but that narrative was flipped on its head in the team’s defeat against FC Dallas.

The crowd at Q2 Stadium was treated to eight goals on a night of free-flowing soccer but only three went in for the home side, meaning Austin FC lost against their neighbors to the north for the second time.

Join KXAN’s Nick Bannin, Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin on this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, where the guys tackle all the big conversations surrounding Austin FC after the most recent match.

Austin conceded early against Dallas, and although they hit back through Julio Cascante, they entered half time down 4-1 after the visitors scored three goals in a brutal four-minute stretch.

Dallas put the game out of sight with a fifth goal after half time, although the home side made the scoreline more respectable with goals from Diego Fagundez and Alex Ring.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro (99) makes a save against Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

There’s a lot to talk about for the Final Whistle ATX guys – such as whether Austin’s attack or defense is the bigger problem right now.

They also discuss whether head coach Josh Wolff’s tactics of passing the ball out of defense is working, after a loose pass from goalkeeper Brad Stuver led to the first Dallas goal.

The guys also touch on the big debate among Austin FC fans this week about the atmosphere at Q2 Stadium and whether fans in the stands are right to stay positive even when the team is losing.

Next up for ATX FC is a rematch against the Vancouver Whitecaps, who came from behind to beat Austin 2-1 at Q2 Stadium in August.

The Final Whistle ATX guys give their prediction for the match – do they think Austin FC will bounce back?

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.