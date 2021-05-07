Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC beats Minnesota United, expectations for this season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, Austin can boast a professional sports team with a winning record.

Austin FC beat Minnesota United 1-0 in their third game of the season, making it two straight victories as Josh Wolff’s side continues to impress in its inaugural MLS season.

On this episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin go over the latest ATXFC news, break down the win against Minnesota and talk their expectations for this season.

Unlike the previous match against the Colorado Rapids, Austin FC didn’t need to mount a comeback to earn three points on the road in Minnesota.

Diego Fagundez’s neat finish from Jared Stroud’s cross – the midfielder’s second goal in as many games – was enough for the win, with the defense holding on to the one-goal advantage to record the club’s first ever clean sheet.

Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez (14) and Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Watch Final Whistle ATX to see the guys’ takeaways from the match – they discuss how this young team has already established an identity, the style of play that is already proving successful and why Wolff has to deal with a good problem in midfield.

After the first three matches, the guys also take a temperature check on the team and discuss if their expectations for the first season have changed since the players first took to the pitch.

They end the episode by talking about the opening of the brand new Verde Store at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC will try to make it three wins in a row on the road against Sporting Kansas City.

It will be their fourth match of an eight-game road trip to start the season, before the first game at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.