Final Whistle ATX: Another L in LA as Austin FC falls to Galaxy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this season, Austin FC left Los Angeles licking its wounds after suffering a 2-0 defeat.

But the team that lost against LA Galaxy on Saturday was notably different from the one defeated by LA FC on the season’s opening day, with captain Alex Ring missing through suspension and striker Jon Gallagher out with an injury.

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Harley Tamplin and Nick Bannin analyze the match against the Galaxy.

Austin FC was second best through much of the game. Goals from Sebastian Lletget ten minutes before half time and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez in the 77th minute won the game for the Galaxy.

The team is also dealing with another new injury after defender Hector Jimenez suffered a torn MCL in the moments leading up to Lletget’s goal.

Kekuta Manneh made an impact off the bench in Los Angeles (Photo: Austin FC)

But there were some bright spots for ATXFC – Brad Stuver diving low to his left to save Chicharito’s penalty instantly became one of the early season highlights, while forward Kekuta Manneh made an impact as a substitute during a second half spell where Austin pushed for an equalizer.

The Final Whistle ATX guys couldn’t make it to the pub this week and are down a man, but on this Zoom edition of the show they talk about the team appearing to lack energy compared to their recent performances.

After two straight defeats for Austin FC, Harley and Nick look for some positivity as they each highlight a player that they have enjoyed watching so far this season.

At the end the episode, they look ahead to Sunday’s match against Nashville SC, who will know how Austin feels as an expansion team in their inaugural season – Nashville was in that situation last year.

Austin FC will have the chance to bounce back after two straight losses against Nashville, who provided the blueprint for early success in the MLS with their first season, which included a playoff win.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.