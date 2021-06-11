Final Whistle ATX: Adrian Healey talks Austin FC’s start to the season, possible ‘splashy’ signings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The MLS transfer window opens in July – and there’s a chance that Austin FC makes some major splashes.

That’s according to commentator Adrian Healey, the voice of Austin FC, who gives his take on the team’s season so far on a special episode of Final Whistle ATX this week.

Austin FC reenergized after break, will play eighth straight road game against Sporting KC

Healey, formerly of ESPN, joins KXAN’s Wyatt Matson, Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin in the pub to talk all things Austin FC.

He discusses his favorite players to watch so far, talks about some of the interesting characters in the squad – and reveals whether he’s ever tempted to use his commentator voice outside of the stadium.

Healey also talks about how he thinks the squad could be strengthened in the summer transfer window, and his thoughts about potential reinforcements will make Austin FC fans very excited.

Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring was sent off the last time that the team faced Sporting KC this season (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Austin FC went into the international break on a positive note after holding the Seattle Sounders to a goalless draw in its most recent game.

The break meant the team has had an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s clash with Sporting KC – the second time that ATXFC has travelled to Kansas City this season.

Final Whistle ATX: Reasons to be cheerful as Austin FC ends losing streak in Seattle

The last trip was a heartbreaker for Austin FC, as they narrowly lost 2-1.

Jon Gallagher gave Austin an early lead, but captain Alex Ring was sent off in the second half, and momentum swung heavily in Kansas City’s favor.

The home team rallied and sealed a late win with headers from Ilie Sanchez and Gadi Kinda – so Austin will be hoping their second trip to KC goes a lot better.

It’s the final match of an eight-game road trip to start the season before the team finally has its first match at Q2 Stadium, on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.