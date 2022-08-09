AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first-ever all-star will represent Verde and Black over the next two days in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sebastian Driussi, the top goal scorer this year in Major League Soccer and frontrunner for league MVP, will participate in the MLS Skills Challenge on Tuesday night and then be part of the MLS All-Star squad Wednesday when they take on the Liga MX All-Star team at 7:30 p.m.

Driussi is on the 10-player MLS roster for the Skills Challenge, which features shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing and crossbar competitions.

Driussi is having an incredible season for Austin FC with a league-leading 16 goals to go with seven assists. He scored twice in Verde’s wild 3-3 draw with San Jose on Saturday, which led to his team-high 10th selection to an MLS Team of the Week. He was also named the MLS Player of the Month for July, his second such distinction this season.

Selected to the all-star team as a midfielder, Driussi has been a huge part of the remarkable improvement Austin FC has made over its inaugural year. He’s contributed on 23 of Verde’s 50 goals, both lead the league in their respective categories, and he has helped raise Austin FC’s scoring output from 0.81 goals per game to 1.68 since last season.

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will serve as the MLS captain for the game. Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is the captain of the Liga MX squad.

Last year’s match went to penalty kicks. FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi nailed the final goal for a 3-2 shootout win following a 1-1 draw in regulation at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Austin FC is back in action at home Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

How to watch the MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars

7:30 p.m. CT, August 10

Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota

TV: ESPN, UniMas (Spanish)