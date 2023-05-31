AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a big return for the captain and a frantic final 10 minutes for Austin FC.

Sebastian Driussi scored the game-winning goal in his first game in about a month and Brad Stuver stood on his head to save a barrage of Minnesota United shots late to preserve a 2-1 Verde victory Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

Driussi’s goal, his third of the season, came in the 82nd minute. Nick Lima launched a deep throw into the middle of the penalty area, and after it bounced around in the mixer, it squirted out to Druissi who was all alone about 10 yards away. He slotted his shot back across the goal, easily beating Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to put the home side ahead.

Driussi entered the match in the 61st minute for Ethan Finlay, and a big roar from the Q2 Stadium crowd seemed like a little bit of foreshadowing for the captain’s comeback after a groin injury that kept him sidelined for the past month.

“Getting Seba in there, you can feel the emotional lift that he brings and you could feel it from the fans,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “We knew we could probably max him out at 30 minutes. He finds ways to score goals.”

That was hardly the end of the match, however.

Minnesota had a potential equalizer wiped off the board about three minutes later due to an offside call that went to a video review, and then Stuver decided enough was enough. He made three outstanding saves during stoppage time to keep the Loons off the board and secure the full three points for Austin FC, ones they sorely needed in the Western Conference standings.

“There were a lot of opportunities for both teams, I don’t think that’s what you want to see every week, but it was really good to be on the right side of it,” Wolff said. “And a lot of credit goes to the players, first and foremost. They grinded.”

Stuver made six saves to help Austin hang on, turning away Minnesota’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane at the doorstep with a sliding save in the fourth minute of stoppage time. He was called on again almost immediately when DJ Taylor gave it a go from just inside the 18-yard box. Taylor hit a shot through some traffic and Stuver parried it away.

Minnesota tried Stuver once more as Miguel Tapias blasted a shot from point-blank range, but Stuver rose to the occasion again and smacked it out to touch.

Minnesota had an expected goal value of 3.1, meaning that the shots they took historically resulted in more than three goals on average, but Stuver was a brick wall.

“He made some tremendous saves,” Wolff said. “This will give the guys a lot of good feeling and spirit.”

Austin FC got on the board first with a terrific goal from Gallagher in the 19th minute. Julio Cascante played a long ball from the halfway line to Adam Lundkvist down the right side, and then Lundkvist sent a cross into the penalty box that bounced once before getting to Gallagher. With no Minnesota defender in sight, Gallagher calmly played the ball off a half-volley, blasting it into the top of the net.

It was Gallagher’s team-leading fifth goal of the season, but it only have Verde and Black the lead for about seven minutes. Minnesota equalized on a Joseph Rosales goal, and the Loons made beating Stuver looks easy.

After a through ball from far behind the halfway line, Mender Garcia dribbled about 20 yards to Stuver, who came off his line to challenge the ball. Garcia then slid a pass to his left, and it was waiting for a wide-open Rosales to hammer past Stuver to make it 1-1.

The win moved Austin FC into a three-way tie for sixth in the Western Conference and closes out an eight-match month across MLS and U.S. Open Cup play. Verde, Minnesota and Houston all have 19 points as of Wednesday night.

Austin moves to 5-6-4 on the season with the win, their third in the past four MLS matches. Verde takes on Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Q2 Stadium.