AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who scored the first-ever goal in Austin FC history is sticking around for a while longer.

Midfielder Diego Fagundez signed a three-year contract with the club with a team option for a fourth year, potentially keeping him in Verde and Black through the 2026 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but data made available by the Major League Soccer Players Association shows Fagundez made $450,000 last season.

“I’m thrilled to stay here and sign a new contract, and want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the incredible fanbase for all their support,” Fagundez said in a club press release. “Having been with Austin FC since the beginning, I couldn’t be prouder of how far this Club has come in its first two years.”

Fagundez is the franchise’s leader in assists with 20, 15 of them coming last season. On April 24, 2021, he made club history by scoring the first-ever Austin FC goal, helping lead the team to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

He’s one of 13 players in MLS history with 60 goals and 60 assists in his career, spanning stints with the New England Revolution and Austin FC.

“Diego has been a foundational member of this Club and community since he first arrived in Austin,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “We’re delighted to have him extend his contract and thankful to our ownership group for making it possible.”

Fagundez and Austin FC kick off the 2023 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Q2 Stadium against St. Louis City FC.