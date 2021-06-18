Confused by soccer terms? Here are the basics you’ll need before the game

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Footie, football or soccer — whatever you call it — Austin is ready for it.
With our new sports franchise comes a lot of new terms that you’ll need to know before Saturday’s first-ever home match:
- Pitch: This is what we call the soccer field. It might get you thinking of baseball, but it is actually called a pitch because of cricket, which all plays on a field called a pitch. Many early soccer games were played on cricket fields.
- Kickoff: This is when a player begins play by kicking the ball to a teammate from the center circle. This happens at the start of a match, at the start of halftime and after a goal.
- Dribbling: This is when a player runs with the ball at their feet, usually trying to get past or run away from defenders on the other team.
- Nutmeg: This has nothing to do with baking. This is when a player kicks the ball through the legs of an opposition defender, usually while dribbling. It is not always effective but is regarded as humiliating to the defesnive player.
- Goal: This is when one team kicks the ball into the other’s teams … well, goal. This is how points are scored.
- Own Goal: This is when someone accidentally kicks the ball into their … own goal.
- Volley: This is really cool. A volley is when a player kicks the ball mid-air, usually a shot on a goal.
- Yellow/Red Card: These are penalties. A yellow card is considered a warning, and a red card means a player is kicked out of the game. If a player gets two yellow cards in a match, that equals a red card and they are kicked out. Players who receive red cards can’t be substituted for, so their team has to play with 10 players to the opponents’ 11 for the remainder of the match (assuming the other team doesn’t have a player receive a red card).