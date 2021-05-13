CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal to be played at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Q2 Stadium will host a semifinal match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, Austin FC officials announced Thursday.

Austin FC officials announced the stadium’s involvement in the tournament in late April, and now more specifics are coming out. The tournament’s website has the semifinal date listed as July 28, but tournament officials can change that and the press release from Austin FC didn’t include a specific date.

The Gold Cup features men’s international teams from North America, Central American and the Caribbean.

“Austin FC is proud to showcase Q2 Stadium and Austin for one of the most important matchups in the CONCACAF Gold Cup lineup,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president. “Having Q2 Stadium named as one of 11 venues in the country to host a 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup is a great honor, and hosting one of two semifinal matches further reinforces the strength of the soccer community in Austin.”

The tournament begins with its first-ever preliminary play-in rounds July 2-6, and the group stage begins July 10, according to the CONCACAF tournament website. The quarterfinals are tentatively scheduled for July 25 and the championship match is set for August 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Both men’s and women’s international professional soccer will be played at the stadium as the United States Women’s National Team hosts Nigeria at the $260 million facility June 16.

Austin FC will play its first match at Q2 Stadium on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes following eight road matches to start its inaugural season.