AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna is no longer listed on the team’s website as part of the technical staff.

Reyna resigned from his post as Austin FC’s sporting director in January in the fallout of abuse allegations he and his wife Danielle made to the U.S. Soccer Federation following the 2022 FIFA World Cup about U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter. Reyna moved into a technical advisor role alongside Nolan Sheldon, but Reyna’s name and title are no longer on the team’s website.

An archived version of the team’s website from Feb. 21 has Reyna listed as a technical advisor, but now only Sheldon is listed in the role.

KXAN has reached out to Austin FC for comment and clarification on Reyna’s status with the club, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Reyna was one of the architects of Austin FC’s meteoric rise up the Major League Soccer standings last season, moving from 12th in the team’s inaugural season to second in the Western Conference in 2022. The franchise’s first playoff appearance and advancement to the conference finals came with the incredible improvement, and Austin FC also qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League for the first time.

The controversy involving the Reynas came after their son Gio, a 20-year-old forward on the national team during the World Cup, played just 52 minutes in two substitute appearances. Following USMNT’s loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 that eliminated them from the tournament, Berhalter made comments that he nearly had to send an unnamed player home from Qatar who was “clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field.” That player was later identified as Gio, and he issued a statement through his Instagram account with his side of the story.

Following the abuse allegations raised by Claudio and Danielle, U.S. Soccer named Anthony Hudson the interim head coach and let Berhalter’s contract expire while an investigation took place. The law firm Alston and Bird conducted the investigation and released its findings in March, saying the incident in 1992 the allegations were based on “does not prevent an employer from employing Mr. Berhalter,” and that Berhalter reported the incident immediately after it happened and “took full responsibility” for what happened.

He and his girlfriend at the time Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), got into a physical altercation when they were both 18 years old. Alcohol was involved, the report said, and Rosalind slapped Gregg and then Gregg pushed her down and kicked her twice. The report said neither person filed a report or complaint regarding the incident, and that Berhalter “took steps to make sure it wouldn’t happen again” and told his soccer coach at the University of North Carolina about it. Rosalind and Danielle were teammates on the Tar Heels women’s soccer team, which is how she knew about the incident in the first place, the report said. Claudio and Gregg were also teammates in high school and for the USMNT, and all parties involved considered each other “close friends” prior to the allegations.

Berhalter remains a candidate to be the next permanent USMNT coach, but both U.S. Soccer Director Earnie Stewart and general manager Brian McBride stepped down before the findings of the investigation were released. U.S. Soccer is in the process of searching for replacements at all three positions, but the hiring of a coach will come after the director and general manager are in place.

Sean Rubio was named the team’s interim sporting director after Claudio resigned, and head coach Josh Wolff was also named the interim chief soccer officer.