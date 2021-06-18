City, fans anxiously await historic Austin FC home opener

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After four years of anticipation and a grueling two-month long, eight-match road trip to open the season, Austin FC finally gets to come home for the first time in club history.

The Live Oaks will play their first match at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night, and for Chris Bils from The Striker Texas, it will be a surreal moment.

Q2 Stadium opened up earlier in the week when the US Women’s National Team hosted Nigeria in a friendly, providing an entertaining preview of what the atmosphere will feel like for Austin FC’s first home game.

Despite last earning a win on May 1st, Austin figures to come into the match with more momentum. Its last two games were draws against the top-two teams in the Western Conference. Combine that with the excitement surrounding playing the first home game in team history, and the Live Oaks will certainly feel like the team to beat.

San Jose will be well-rested, though. The Quakes last played on May 29th because the MLS international break, but they come in on a four-game losing streak, including a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy their last time out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)
  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC
  • June 27 vs. Columbus Crew
  • July 2 vs. Portland Timbers
  • July 7 vs. Los Angeles FC

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss