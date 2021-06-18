City, fans anxiously await historic Austin FC home opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After four years of anticipation and a grueling two-month long, eight-match road trip to open the season, Austin FC finally gets to come home for the first time in club history.

The Live Oaks will play their first match at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night, and for Chris Bils from The Striker Texas, it will be a surreal moment.

Q2 Stadium opened up earlier in the week when the US Women’s National Team hosted Nigeria in a friendly, providing an entertaining preview of what the atmosphere will feel like for Austin FC’s first home game.

Despite last earning a win on May 1st, Austin figures to come into the match with more momentum. Its last two games were draws against the top-two teams in the Western Conference. Combine that with the excitement surrounding playing the first home game in team history, and the Live Oaks will certainly feel like the team to beat.

San Jose will be well-rested, though. The Quakes last played on May 29th because the MLS international break, but they come in on a four-game losing streak, including a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy their last time out.