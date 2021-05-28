The Striker Texas preview: Austin FC hungry for result against MLS’ top team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC faces its toughest test of the season Sunday during a trip to the Pacific Northwest to take on Major League Soccer’s top team — the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are one of just three undefeated teams in the league with a 5-0-2 record, and lead the Western Conference with 17 points. Meanwhile, Austin is coming off its third straight loss, a 1-0 decision to Nashville, last week.

Chris Bils, from The Striker Texas, says a result at Seattle will be difficult. The local club should just be looking for improvement after back-to-back goalless matches during its losing streak. ATX FC is playing its seventh road match out of eight straight to start the season.

In an interview with Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna, Bils says Austin FC is still in the building phase of its roster. The club plans to target several attacking players during the summer transfer window.

As for how Austin FC will fare against Seattle — Bils says hope isn’t lost. Anything can happen in MLS and Austin FC is hungry to get back to more positive play.

Austin and Seattle are scheduled to kick off at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on Fox Sports 1.