Chris Bils breaks down Austin FC at the international break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All of MLS is on a nearly two-week hiatus for an international break, a chance for players to leave their respective clubs to play with their national teams. For those who don’t play internationally, it just serves as a welcome break.

After a grueling seven-week stretch with every match on the road, it’s a welcome break for Austin FC. The Live Oaks are back in action on the 12th with one last road match against Sporting Kansas City before their much-anticipated home debut at Q2 Stadium.

Chris Bils from The Striker Texas joined More Than the Score to look back at the club’s first seven matches, name a team MVP and break down some of the growth that’s still happening for the team and its fan base.