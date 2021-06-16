Chants and songs to know before Austin FC fans go to Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday night will be a moment of major celebration at Q2 Stadium — no matter the result by Austin FC.

The local Major League Soccer franchise will make its home debut Saturday at 8 p.m. against the San Jose Earthquakes, the realization of a dream for many local soccer supporters.

The culture of a club runs through its supporters. For Austin FC, Los Verdes and Austin Anthem are two of the main groups, supporting Verde and Black at a loud volume and large numbers.

These groups normally travel across the country for road matches, host watch parties in Austin and, of course, create an intimidating game day atmosphere.

If you’re heading to a match at Q2 Stadium, you’ll likely hear multiple supporter-led songs and chants throughout the match. If you want to be in the know on those songs and chants, Los Verdes and La Murga de Austin have you covered.

La Murga de Austin is a group of musicians that calls itself the “heartbeat of Austin FC.” On its website, the group says its “goal is to help Austin FC win on the field with excitement and style through our songs and chants.”

Los Verdes has compiled a complete list of supporter songs (with lyrics) on its website.

Performed by La Murga de Austin, here are the songs you should know as you march to cheer on Austin FC this season.

Q2 Stadium houses 20,500 seats. The supporters section won’t need the seats. This section at the end of the field is standing room only. All the chairs will be zip tied closed, forcing the supporters to stand for the entire match.