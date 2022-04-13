AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Diego Serrati, the Paraguayan agent who represents suspended Austin FC winger Cecilio Domínguez, said Monday that the MLS investigation into possible off-field misconduct is “a misunderstanding” related to the green card that Domínguez recently acquired.

Serrati spoke to Paraguayan radio program Cardinal Deportivo on station 730 AM on Monday evening. According to multiple local reporters who heard the interview, Serrati said that he expects a statement (presumably from Austin FC) to come within the next few days explaining the situation.

Very little has been said since Major League Soccer released a statement on Friday saying that Domínguez would be indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending an investigation into possible off-field misconduct.

