AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez has been reinstated to the club after a near month-long investigation by Major League Soccer into possible off-field misconduct.

The league announced Domínguez was suspended on April 8 after Austin FC “initiated a League and a law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute with his partner,” the release said.

Domínguez is eligible to return to the team pending participation in MLS-mandated counseling. Dominguez missed five games during the investigation.

The midfielder has scored two goals in four games during the 2022 season. He tied for the most goals on the team in 2021 with seven.

Austin FC hosts LA Galaxy Sunday at Q2 Stadium.