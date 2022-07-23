AUSTIN (KXAN) — Midfielder Cecilio Domínguez and Austin FC have “mutually” agreed to part ways, according to the club. It comes after an investigation by Major League Soccer into possible misconduct off the field.

The league announced in April that Domínguez was suspended after Austin FC “initiated a MLS and a law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute with his partner,” the release said.

While details on the incident were scarce, a report from ESPN, which cited an Austin police report, said officers were called to the home of Domínguez’s ex-partner in early April. The report said the alleged victim had reported some possible “mental and emotional abuse, but nothing physical,” ESPN reported.

Domínguez was reinstated in May after missing five games.

Austin FC support groups were vocal about the investigation, asking Austin FC not to reinstate the midfielder. They also asked for transparency in the investigation.

In a statement released on its Twitter at the time, Los Verdes said, “There is no place for abusers in the Austin FC organization, the Austin community and the soccer community as a whole.”

Domínguez made 38 MLS appearances for Austin FC during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.