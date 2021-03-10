BREAKING: Austin FC’s first home game will be June 19, MLS season kicks off April 17

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first ever home game at Q2 Stadium will be June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

MLS released a partial schedule for the upcoming season. Austin FC will open the season on the road. The team will travel to California to face LA FC on April 17 in the club’s competitive debut.

At this stage, the league has only announced each team’s home opener, with the full schedule for the upcoming season expected to be released later this month.

Austin FC will remain on the road for about two months as work continues to get Q2 Stadium in north Austin ready for its first game.

The club will compete in the Western Conference, which could set up rivalries with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo.

No decision yet on fans at MLS games

Inaugural Austin FC primary jersey

It’s still not known exactly how the ongoing pandemic will affect the new season. The pandemic-shortened 2020 season cost the league nearly $1 billion.

Austin FC says it’s still too early to know how the pandemic will impact attendance.

Its preseason camp kicked off Monday. The club currently has 24 rostered players and has used two of its three designated player slots on Paraguayan winger Cecilio Dominguez and Argentine midfielder Tomas Pochettino.

Two currently unsigned draft picks and three training camp invitees are also at camp, including goalkeeper William Pulisic, the cousin of Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

“The goal is to get better each week and the start of the season is the start of the season, but we want to be in a good place by the end of the season,” said head coach Josh Wolff.

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

The inaugural Austin FC home game will air on network TV though on FOX. The first game on the CW Austin will be the team’s second home game of the season.

