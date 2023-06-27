AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second consecutive year, Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver is receiving national recognition for the good things he does off the pitch.

Stuver is again nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, given by ESPN at its annual ESPY Awards ceremony July 12 to highlight “an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stuver is the only Major League Soccer player to be nominated for the award since its inception in 2015. Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals won the award last year.

His off-the-field advocacy work is multi-faceted and helps serve some of the most underserved communities in Central Texas. He’s a board of trustees member for Equality Texas Foundation, the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit in Texas, and he’s an ambassador for Athlete Ally, a group that encourages athletes to be outspoken for LGBTQIA+ equality.

He’s also involved with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project which provides free laundry service to low-income families. He’s helped organize events all across Austin and he traveled to Uvalde with a group last year.

VERDE LIGHTS: Miss the latest show? Watch the replay on Austin FC’s website, but remember to tune in for the next show at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays on The CW Austin

“I’m incredibly honored to be nominated for this prestigious award for a second consecutive year,” Stuver said. “My career as a professional athlete has given me a platform to help others, and my goal has always been to use that platform to do as much good as I can for as long as I can.”

Stuver joins Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, retired U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team member Lauren Holiday and Paralympics swimmer Jamal Hill as award nominees.