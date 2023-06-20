AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin FC is set to embark on the back half of their MLS slate, they jump into it with an important week. The Verde and Black will host FC Dallas on Wednesday and Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

“Dallas is a game we want to win,” said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff about the first of the two showdowns. “There’s no doubt about it. Copa Tejas, a direct rival. In-state rival.”

The match Wednesday against FC Dallas carries some extra weight after how the last battle between the two clubs went. The visitors came into Q2 Stadium back on May 13 and took down Austin FC.

The lone goal came in the 89th minute from Jesus Ferreira after an Austin FC red card early in the second half. After the goal, Ferreira took off his jersey and showed it to the home supporters section, an action that Austin has not forgotten about.

“Yeah of course we get offended,” said Emiliano Rigoni through a translator. “But we’re not going to put much importance on that because our focus is on winning the game and not exactly their celebration.”

Dani Pereira was gone over the international break competing with the Venezuelan national team. Josh Wolff’s son Owen was also busy playing for the United States Youth National U-20 Team.

Owen comes back to Austin after scoring a goal with the USMNT U-20 squad. The 18-year-old has taken a clear step forward on the field that has made him a regular in the Verde and Black lineup.

“Being able to play more minutes, I’ve grown a lot as a player,” said Owen Wolff. “As a person, being a part of this organization and the team and all the guys helping me out.”

Austin FC is halfway through its MLS schedule with 17 matches down and 17 to go. The squad continues to get healthier with key pieces like Sebastián Driussi and Diego Fagúndez returning from injury.

“It’s always nice to know you’re going to have your full roster of players back hopefully sooner rather than later,” said Owen Wolff. “You do need a little bit of rotation so having players coming in definitely helps the group get more energized and ready.”

The match against FC Dallas was slated for 7:30 p.m. but was moved back an hour due to extreme heat in the area.

“Obviously, much appreciated, I think in everyone’s eyes,” said Josh Wolff about the time change. “I think both Dallas and Houston are comfortable in this space but it’s challenging. We try to minimize our exposure.”

Austin enters the match sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with 19 points in 17 matches.