AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Argentina and France take the pitch in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium outside of Doha, Qatar on Sunday, an Austin man will be in the middle of it all.

Ismail Elfath, who moved from Morocco to Austin in 2001 to attend the University of Texas, will be the fourth official in Sunday’s final. He’s one of five Americans officiating at the tournament, and Sunday’s assignment is his fourth of the tournament. He’s the first American to officiate a World Cup final in an on-field role. Elfath joins an all-Polish referee crew to call the finale.

Elfath was the referee for three matches in the group stage and Round of 16. He was in the center for the Portgual vs. Ghana match in Group H play, and then handled knockout round matches featuring Cameroon vs. Brazil along with Japan vs. Costa Rica.

Elfath has been a certified FIFA official for seven years and a US Soccer Federation-certified official for 18 years.

Having done several Austin FC matches during the year and the MLS Cup final, Elfath is the only American at this year’s World Cup to have a match referee certification. All the others are certified as assistant referees or VAR.

Armando Villareal, another Texan from San Antonio, had 12 VAR assignments during the World Cup. Kyle Atkins from Olathe, Kansas, will serve as the offside VAR for the final. Kathryn Nesbitt and Corey Parker are the other Americans who have officiated World Cup matches in some capacity. Nesbitt one was of six women chosen to officiate at the World Cup and was part of the first all-female crew during the Germany vs. Costa Rica match.