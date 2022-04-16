WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Third time may be the charm for three road points. Austin FC is in Washington D.C. Saturday to face D.C. United to start a busy week for the Verde and Black.

Severe weather in Washington D.C. Saturday evening has pushed kickoff to 7 p.m. CDT. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CDT on The CW Austin.

Austin will squeeze three games in eight games, starting with the club’s first-ever meeting against the Eastern Conference side Saturday night.

D.C. United started strong with wins in its first two games of the season, but have hit a skid in recent weeks. A three-game losing streak has dropped D.C. to 10th in the East with six points. Austin moved to fourth in the West last week with a 1-0 win over Minnesota at Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

Verde’s first two road matches of the season have netted uneven results. Austin was unable to find the back of the net at Seattle in a 1-0 loss. Verde jumped out to a 2-0 lead over San Jose before crumbling in the second half for a 2-all draw.

This will be Austin’s third straight game without Cecilio Dominguez. The midfielder, and a key piece to Austin FC’s attack, was indefinitely suspended by Major League Soccer more than a week ago.

Maxi Urruti has filled Dominguez’s void, netting two goals in the last two games.

Following this road trip, Austin FC will head down Interstate 35 to face the United Soccer League’s San Antonio FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Austin hosts Vancouver next Saturday in an MLS match.

How to watch D.C. United vs. Austin FC

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Audi Field (Washington D.C.)

TV: The CW Austin