Austin FC’s Verde Store opens in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Verde Store in downtown Austin is officially open.

Austin FC says its “second retail experience” on Congress Avenue will be open year-round through 2022. Verde Store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

The store will feature a jersey customization station and exclusive to the store, limited edition team apparel. Additional items for sale will be apparel, headwear, novelty items, YETI and Austin FC co-branded products.

“Austin FC supporters have been incredible during this first year, and we look forward to getting to spend more time with them in the new downtown store – which will undoubtedly serve as a gathering spot for those who love the Verde and Black,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a team release.

  Austin FC Verde Store on Congress
    (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)
  Austin FC Verde Store on Congress
    (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)
  Austin FC Verde Store on Congress
    Austin FC says its “second retail experience” on Congress Avenue will be open year-round through 2022. (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

