Austin FC’s training takes a step up as they move into their performance center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin FC begins their fourth week of training, they were able to experience one more touch of “new”. The club moved into the 45 million dollar St. David’s Performance Center, where they will train from this day forward.

“They’ve loved every minute of it, the fields are great, the facilities’ fantastic, it’s been a great pick up for the guys,” Wolff said. “It’s a real pick up for the guys, they’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Austin FC spent the previous three weeks training at St. Edward’s, playing multiple scrimmages on the Hilltoppers home field.

“They’ve seen it from afar, they’ve seen the bits and pieces as it was getting built but to now be inside the facility and to be working out of that space every day is fantastic,” Wolff added.

The St. David’s Performance Center will be the site of Austin FC’s La Copita match with Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday.

Austin FC will have two other matches in the La Copita tournament against FC Dallas and San Antonio FC of the USL.

The head coach says he likes the progress that the club has made in the early part of training, but he is quick to note that they are still a work in progress.

“I still think the focus is on us, we’re working on things internally, we’ve had three weeks of good work up to this point, two games against USL opponents of different levels and different qualities that played different styles,” Wolff said pointedly.

He expects the excitement level to increase during La Copita because they will be facing in-state opponents.

“When you start playing Houston and Dallas who are two very good teams and two rivals of ours, it’ll be nice, it’ll have another level of intensity to it, even though it is preseason,” Wolff said. “It gives us an opportunity to familiarize ourselves with the type of opponents we’ll see this year during the season, but it’s still going to be about what we’re able to do with the offensive ideas and certainly the defensive structure.”

Austin FC’s match with Houston will begin Saturday at 2pm at the St. David’s Performance Center. The match will not be open to fans but will be streamed via the Austin FC app.