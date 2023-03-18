AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC 18-year-old midfielder Owen Wolff has played well for his club to start the 2023 Major League Soccer season, and now he gets to play for his country.

Wolff was named to the under-20 U.S. Men’s Youth National Team’s roster for international friendlies March 22-28 in Marbella, Spain as the team prepares for the FIFA under-20 World Cup this summer.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Wolff reports to the national team following Austin FC’s match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday and will return to the club on March 29. He’ll miss Austin FC’s home match against the Colorado Rapids on March 25.

US U-20 Men’s Youth National Team schedule in Marbella, Spain March 22 vs. France March 24 vs. England March 28 vs. Serbia



Wolff joined the team for its domestic training camp in January and was part of the under-19 team that won the Slovenia Nations Cup last September. Wolff scored a goal against Croatia in that tournament.

Wolff scored his first-ever goal for Austin FC, a sizzling right-footed blast from about 25 yards out, March 11 in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.