Austin FC’s new jersey has ‘feeling’ ahead of 2nd MLS season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be a new shade of Verde around Austin FC this coming season.

The club released a new secondary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 seasons dubbed the “Sentimiento” kit on Tuesday. It’s a light green color with Yeti again as the jersey sponsor. It’s replacing the “Legends” kit that honored Austin’s “incredible supporters,” the club said. Netspend also returns as the sponsor of the jersey’s right sleeve.

New on the jersey is the phrase “Verde es un sentimiento” in script along the inside of the neck. The phrase is Spanish and translates to “Green is a feeling,” something this year’s club hopes to invoke in droves while playing at Q2 Stadium in front of their fans.

The jersey also features a patch of a moontower on the lower portion, paying homage to the metal towers that only exist in Austin to light up portions of the city.

The jersey is on sale at the Verde Store in Q2 Stadium and on Congress Avenue, as well as online at MLSSoccer.com.

Austin FC officially starts its second season in Major League Soccer at home against FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m., Feb. 26. The club hosts Liga MX champions Atlas FC in a preseason match Feb. 16.