Austin FC’S Jon Gallagher still dealing with foot injury according to Josh Wolff, will miss Wednesday’s game with LA FC

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff watches the action during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher, the first man to score a goal at Q2 Stadium, will be out of action for awhile, according to Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.

Gallagher injured his foot early in the first half of Austin FC’s 4-1 win over Portland. He also went down on the field in pain not long before he scored the first goal, that started the offensive momentum that carried Austin FC.

After the game, Gallagher explained why he stayed on the field, saying that he didn’t want the club to waste a substitute so close to the end of the half, so he fought through the pain.

“You know he’s a grinder, he’s a fighter, he’s got that spirit,” said Josh Wolff. “We joke around with him because he’s got his own personality that we kind of poke at and prod but when he’s on the field, he competes, he wants to play, he wants to win.”

He wasn’t able to finish the match, and his status for LA FC and the immediate future is very much in doubt.

“The prognosis is, it’s going to be a little bit, he’s walking around gingerly at the moment, so we’ll see how he progresses,” Wolff explained. “I expect he’ll be out for a little bit.”

Austin FC will host LA FC Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8pm, and you can watch the game live on KBVO.

