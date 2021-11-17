Austin FC’s inaugural season leads to adoption of more ‘honorary mascots’

Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! are partnering for a one-of-a-kind program that raises the profile of dog adoption. Dogs up for adoption through APA! will serve as honorary mascots for Austin FC home matches this season. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alliance between Austin FC and the shelter Austin Pets Alive! has lead to the adoption of many stray dogs. Since the beginning of the Club’s inaugural season in April of 2021, fifteen ‘honorary mascots’ have found their forever homes.

According to Austin Pets Alive!, Austin FC had first approached them in 2020 with the idea of having adoptable shelter dogs as the honorary mascots for the new Major League Soccer team in Austin.

APA, a recognized no-kill shelter, welcomed the opportunity to spread the word about shelter dogs in need of stable homes, including those with physical challenges, dogs receiving behavioral support and senior dogs.

As of today, Candy, Peanut, Missy, Sunshine, Heidi, and ten other dogs have all been adopted! APA has also introduced the soccer community to the next roster of Austin FC Honorary Mascots in 2022.