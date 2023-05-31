AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may recognize the names of Austin FC’s honorary mascots for the Verde’s Wednesday match.

Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt are 8-week old shepherd mix puppies from Austin Pets Alive! and will serve as the honorary mascots for Austin FC’s match against Minnesota United FC.

Roy Kent, a shepherd mix puppy from Austin Pets Alive! is one of four puppies named after ‘Ted Lasso’ characters who will be Austin FC’s honorary mascots on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

Jamie Tartt, a shepherd mix puppy from Austin Pets Alive! is one of four puppies named after ‘Ted Lasso’ characters who will be Austin FC’s honorary mascots on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

Rebecca Welton and Ted Lasso, two shepherd mix puppies from Austin Pets Alive! are two of four puppies named after ‘Ted Lasso’ characters who will be Austin FC’s honorary mascots on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

Wednesday marks the end of the third season of the popular Apple TV show “Ted Lasso” but it could be a new “beginning” for these four puppies.

Since the Austin FC Honorary Mascot program started at the beginning of the team’s inaugural season in 2021, 47 honorary mascots from APA! have been adopted, according to the shelter. That includes paralyzed dogs, parvovirus survivors, distemper survivors and senior dogs, APA! added.

“The Austin FC Honorary Mascot program has had a tremendous impact on our ability to find homes for dogs that were previously in kennels at the nonprofit shelter,” said Suzie Chase, Community Affairs Officer at Austin Pets Alive!, in a statement. “Thanks to this partnership, there is greater awareness of the need for fosters and adopters and we hope other MLS teams will also create partnerships with local animal shelters.”

Ted, Rebecca, Roy and Jamie are adoptable through APA!, and adoption details can be viewed online.