AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez has been traded.

The club sent Fagundez to the LA Galaxy for midfielder Memo Rodriguez plus up to $900,000 in general allocation money, $300,000 of it guaranteed for 2023 with an additional $600,000 possible.

The Galaxy could also receive up to $150,000 in general allocation money from Austin FC is Rodriguez meets “certain performance criteria,” the club said. Rodriguez, who is from Wharton, Texas, is now under contract with Austin FC through the 2023 season with club options each season through 2025.

“We are happy to have Memo return to his home state of Texas to join Austin FC,” said Rodolfo Borrell, Austin FC’s sporting director. “He is a talented midfielder who is going to help the team and knows the league well, and we wish him and his family a warm welcome to the community here in Austin.”

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

Fagundez signed a 3-year contract with Austin FC in February with a club option through the 2026 season. According to the MLS Players Association salary guide, Fagundez is set to make $1.06 million this season — fourth-most on the team.

Fagundez scored the first goal in Austin FC history and was part of the original roster when Verde and Black began MLS play in 2021. He’s the franchise’s leader in assists with 22 and he’s scored 15 goals in MLS play throughout his Austin FC career. This season, Fagundez has two goals and two assists.

“The club is sincerely grateful to Diego for his contributions to growing Austin FC on and off the field in the organization’s first two-and-a-half seasons,” Borrell said. “He will forever be an important part of the team’s history and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Rodriguez was in his first year with the Galaxy and notched a goal and an assist in 12 matches. He’s logged 668 minutes with nine starts and amassed an 83.7% pass completion rate in MLS play. Rodriguez previously spent nine seasons with the Houston Dynamo.

The MLS transfer window closes Wednesday, so time is running out if teams want to make more moves before the playoff race heats up.

After an early exit from Leagues Cup, Austin FC has a 3-week break to get some players healthy and back to game-ready form. They’ll take on Western Conference-leading St. Louis City on the road August 20 when MLS returns from the Leagues Cup break.