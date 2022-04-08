AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC player Cecilio Domínguez has been indefinitely suspended by Major League Soccer pending “an MLS investigation into possible off-field misconduct,” per a release by the team.

The midfielder and designated player will be prohibited from engaging in activities with the team during the investigation. The press release concluded saying the MLS will remain in close communication with the MLS Players Association and Austin FC during the process.

Domínguez has scored two goals in the 2022 season thus far, after being tied for the most goals on the team in 2021 with seven.

Austin FC will host Minnesota United FC Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium. It would be the first game Domínguez has missed this season.