AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver expanded the Laundry Project to four Austin laundromats Sunday.

The Austin FC fan favorite, his wife Ashley and volunteers provided free laundry services to help ease the financial burden for families who may be forced to choose between putting food on the table or having clean clothes.

Stuver, alongside a nonprofit called Current Initiatives, have hosted multiple Austin Laundry Projects since he arrived in Austin to play soccer.

“Too many people take for granted what clean clothes can do for kids going to school, parents getting to jobs, clothes gives you the confidence to be the best version of yourself,” Stuver said.

Last year, Stuver was one of three finalists for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Award for his work with the Laundry Project. He recently participated in a SXSW discussion titled, “Athlete Activism: Using Sport for Social Good,” speaking about the current athlete’s role in social issues.