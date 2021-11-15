Austin FC’s Brad Stuver named finalist for MLS Humanitarian award

Austin FC’s Brad Stuver celebrates during the first half of their MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver is getting the recognition he deserves by Major League Soccer.

On Monday, Stuver was announced as one of three finalists for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Award. Stuver is joined on the finalist sheet by Julián Araujo of LA Galaxy and Toronto FC’s Justin Morrow.

Stuver spearheaded the Austin Laundry Project, which provides free laundry services at local laundromats for low-income families. Families who may be forced to choose between putting food on table or having clean clothes.

MLS says the winners will be announced in the coming weeks. Voting was comprised of current MLS players, coaches, general managers and media members.