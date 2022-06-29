AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver is not only good at his job, but he’s also using his job for good.

Stuver, recently named to the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the Major League Soccer season, is one of four professional athletes nominated for the 2022 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, presented by ESPN.

Brad Stuver, alongside a nonprofit called Current Initiatives, hosted the “Austin Laundry Project,” which works with local laundromats to provide free laundry services for low-income families. (KXAN)

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Karl-Anthony Towns of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Albert Pujols of MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals are all nominated for the award which benefits the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Stuver is involved in several community efforts, including the Laundry Project, an organization that helps low-income families have access to free laundry services. He has led seven events and organized multiple supply drives in just a little more than a year in Austin.

He’s also on the board of directors for Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit in Texas, and an ambassador for Athlete Ally which encourages athletes to use their platform for LGBTQIA+ equality and issues.

Stuver was a finalist for the 2021 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year award and was the recipient of the 4ATX Foundation Legend of the Year award. He was a featured speaker at SXSW in 2022 for the panel, “Athlete Activism: Using Sport for Social Good.”

In 14 matches this season, Stuver has made 46 saves against 17 goals allowed. He missed two Austin FC matches due to a knee injury earlier in the season. Austin FC has 28 points and is currently third in the Western Conference. The team is back in action Thursday in Charlotte against Charlotte FC.

The winner of the award will be announced at the 2022 ESPYs on July 20.