Austin FC’s amazing relationship with the fans — even through the tough times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no surprise that the lasting image from Wednesday’s game came from an Austin FC fan with what appears to be his son waving his shirt over his head in the middle of the supporters section.

Austin FC fans call out to the team after an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Vancouver won 2-1. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

The television audience saw it, fans in the stands saw it on the video board and even Austin FC players and head coach Josh Wolff saw it.

“For a young kid with his father, at the inaugural season of the first professional team in this city, to be able to share that,” said Wolff. “I’ve seen it a number of times and it’s one of those things that’s catchy, it’s an embracing and endearing moment.”

“Moments like that are what sports about,” said defender Matt Besler. “I can’t say enough about our fans so far, they’ve been passionate, knowledgeable about the game, loyal to us. There’s definitely a sense of real urgency for us to repay that back to them.”

Playing in front of those sold out crowds have not produced an advantage on the pitch. They are 2-4-2 at home with seven goals in the two wins and just one goal in the other six matches.

Verde has only eight points out of its eight matches at Q2 Stadium this season.

“Going in our stadium is an experience, our fans inside that stadium and our fans in this community are unbelievable,” said Wolff. “I’m sure there’s a lot criticism now but they’ve been extremely supportive and I respect the criticism as much I always respect their support. It’s going to make us better and stronger in the end.”

They will have another chance to play in front of those fans Saturday night against Portland at 8 p.m. on the CW Austin before wrapping up this homestand Sunday, Aug. 29 against Dallas.