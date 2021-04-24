Austin FC wins first ever match, 3-1, over Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KXAN) — It was a historic night for Austin FC in Colorado as it not only scored the first three goals in franchise history, but it also registered its first win as a club.

Diego Fagundez forever etched his name in the record books when he scored Austin FC’s first ever goal in the 59th minute to level the score at 1-1. His appearance in the starting lineup was a bit of a fluke.

MLS asked Austin FC to hold out designated player Tomás Pochettino due to a league-related administrative issue with his registration. So in his place, Fagundez got his first start, which led to the historic first goal.

Austin didn’t let the moment distract it, though. Just eight minutes later, Fagundez stole the ball from Cole Bassett, which set up a possession for Austin FC deep in Rapids territory. Jon Gallagher made a run, but lost possession just inside the box. But Cecilio Dominguez was there for the quick strike to find the back of the net to give ATX FC its first lead at 2-1.

And then in the 71st minute, Dominguez, the first designated player in club history, did it again, scoring his second goal from just outside the box off an assist from Rodney Redes, the very first player Austin signed.

The flurry of goals in the second half erased a 1-0 halftime deficit. Colorado opened the scoring in the 36th minute off a set piece. Jack Price’s corner kick set up Andre Shinyashiki for the header for the first goal of the match.

Austin FC’s Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey joined in the celebration following the win, tweeting that this win will be the first of many.

first win of many on the way to legend for the Fighting Verde of #AustinFC ….Vamos!!! @AustinFC — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 25, 2021

Austin will continue its two-month long, seven-game road trip next Saturday in Minnesota, taking on Minnesota United FC, which lost, 2-1, to Real Salt Lake on Saturday.