Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, standings and storylines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC got its first look at new acquisition Sebastian Driussi Saturday against FC Dallas. Verde brought the designated player on for the final 30 minutes of the match as Austin FC frantically tried to get back into a game that had turned sideways.

Not only did Driussi come on late, but Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff subbed on Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez, trailing 2-0. Ultimately, it was too little, too late.

We’ll never know how the game against Dallas would’ve turned out with a full complement of players from the start. Saturday’s game against Real Salt Lake is another chance to see how Driussi works in Austin FC’s starting XI after another week of training with the club.

Austin FC is back on the road Saturday at Salt Lake for a 9 p.m. CDT kickoff on the CW Austin.

It’s go time for Austin FC. This next month features games that, on the surface, appear to be winnable for Verde. Five of Austin’s next seven games are against teams currently on the outside of the playoffs. Six of the next eight games are at home at Q2 Stadium.

Real Salt Lake is just on the outside of the playing, standing in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference. Salt Lake has five points out of its last six matches.

How to watch Austin FC at Real Salt Lake

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake

When: Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: Rio Tinto Stadium (Sandy, Utah)

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

